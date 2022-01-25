Epworth Western Dubuque pockets narrow victory over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 49-48

Epworth Western Dubuque knocked off Cedar Rapids CR Washington 49-48 on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Falls and Epworth Western Dubuque took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 18 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For a full recap, click here.
