Epworth Western Dubuque outlasts Iowa City West in overtime classic 56-53

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Epworth Western Dubuque could edge Iowa City West 56-53 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 17.
In recent action on February 11, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Falls and Iowa City West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 11 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
The Bobcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 56-53 stretch over the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.