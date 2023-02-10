A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Epworth Western Dubuque nabbed it to nudge past Marion Linn-Mar 68-61 on February 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off with January 7, 2022 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier. For more, click here.

