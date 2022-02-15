Epworth Western Dubuque designs winning blueprint on Waterloo East 70-60

Epworth Western Dubuque notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Waterloo East 70-60 on February 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 8, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Waterloo East took on Dubuque Senior on February 8 at Dubuque Senior High School. For a full recap, click here.
