Emergence: Fairbank Wapsie Valley eventually eclipses La Porte City Union 68-53

Fairbank Wapsie Valley stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 68-53 win over La Porte City Union on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

La Porte City Union authored a promising start, taking a 21-13 advantage over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights took a 32-29 lead over the Warriors heading to the half locker room.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-37 lead over La Porte City Union.

The Warriors held on with a 17-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Fairbank Wapsie Valley and La Porte City Union played in a 68-36 game on January 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Dike-New Hartford and La Porte City Union took on Ackley AGWSR on January 10 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For results, click here.

