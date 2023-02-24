Elgin Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Waterloo East 80-43 Friday during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Waterloo East faced off against Marshalltown. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.