Eldridge North Scott wins tense tussle with Davenport Central 46-42

Eldridge North Scott knocked off Davenport Central 46-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Davenport Central faced off against Clinton and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf on January 25 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap
Davenport Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-8 advantage over Eldridge North Scott as the first quarter ended.
The Lancers' shooting darted to a 26-18 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Eldridge North Scott jumped over Davenport Central when the fourth quarter began 34-26.
The Lancers withstood the Blue Devils' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
