Eldridge North Scott squeezes past Bettendorf 45-42

Eldridge North Scott knocked off Bettendorf 45-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Lancers a 12-10 lead over the Bulldogs.
Through the early stages of the affair, Bettendorf controlled the pace, taking a 34-27 lead into half.
Bettendorf enjoyed a 39-32 lead over Eldridge North Scott to start the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as Eldridge North Scott outscored Bettendorf 13-3 in the final period.
In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Bettendorf took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 4 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
