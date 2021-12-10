Eldridge North Scott squeezes past Bettendorf 45-42

Eldridge North Scott knocked off Bettendorf 45-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Lancers a 12-10 lead over the Bulldogs.

Through the early stages of the affair, Bettendorf controlled the pace, taking a 34-27 lead into half.

Bettendorf enjoyed a 39-32 lead over Eldridge North Scott to start the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as Eldridge North Scott outscored Bettendorf 13-3 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.