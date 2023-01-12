 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldridge North Scott pushes over Davenport North 73-60

No quarter was granted as Eldridge North Scott blunted Davenport North's plans 73-60 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 12.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 11-10 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

The Lancers opened a narrow 29-26 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 49-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 73-60.

Last season, Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott faced off on February 15, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 6, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Central and Eldridge North Scott took on Muscatine on January 3 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap.

