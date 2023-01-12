Eldridge North Scott pushes over Davenport North 73-60

No quarter was granted as Eldridge North Scott blunted Davenport North's plans 73-60 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 12.
Eldridge North Scott opened with a 11-10 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.
The Lancers opened a narrow 29-26 gap over the Wildcats at the half.
Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 49-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 73-60.
