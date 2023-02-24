Eldridge North Scott called "game" in the waning moments of a 71-57 defeat of Burlington on Feb. 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Burlington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-10 advantage over Eldridge North Scott as the first quarter ended.

The Lancers' shooting darted in front for a 29-27 lead over the Grayhounds at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott darted to a 47-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-18 edge.

