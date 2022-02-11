Eldridge North Scott posts win at Muscatine's expense 51-34

Eldridge North Scott tipped and eventually toppled Muscatine 51-34 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 4 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . For more, click here.
