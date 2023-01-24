Eldridge North Scott dodges a bullet in win over Central DeWitt 54-45

A tight-knit tilt turned in Eldridge North Scott's direction just enough to squeeze past Central DeWitt 54-45 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 24.
The last time Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott played in a 50-47 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Assumption and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport North on January 12 at Davenport North High School. For results, click here.
