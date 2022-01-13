Eldridge North Scott blitzes Davenport West in convincing fashion 68-47

Eldridge North Scott controlled the action to earn a strong 68-47 win against Davenport West on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 7, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Muscatine and Davenport West took on Davenport North on January 7 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap
Eldridge North Scott opened with a 9-6 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense darted to a 24-20 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.
