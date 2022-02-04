Eldora South Hardin tacks win on Conrad BCLUW 71-20

Eldora South Hardin's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Conrad BCLUW 71-20 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 4.
Eldora South Hardin moved in front of Conrad BCLUW 12-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers' shooting breathed fire to a 41-12 lead over the Comets at the half.
The Tigers' upper-hand showed as they carried a 59-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
