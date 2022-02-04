 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldora South Hardin tacks win on Conrad BCLUW 71-20

Eldora South Hardin's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Conrad BCLUW 71-20 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 4.

Eldora South Hardin moved in front of Conrad BCLUW 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers' shooting breathed fire to a 41-12 lead over the Comets at the half.

The Tigers' upper-hand showed as they carried a 59-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 25, Eldora South Hardin faced off against La Porte City Union and Conrad BCLUW took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 28 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For a full recap, click here.

