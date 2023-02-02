Eldora South Hardin derailed Hampton-Dumont-CAL's hopes after a 66-57 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 2.

In recent action on January 24, Eldora South Hardin faced off against La Porte City Union. Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Iowa Falls-Alden on January 24 at Iowa Falls-Alden High School.

