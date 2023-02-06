Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Eldora South Hardin passed in an 82-74 victory at Conrad BCLUW's expense in Iowa boys basketball action on February 6.

The first quarter gave Eldora South Hardin a 17-6 lead over Conrad BCLUW.

The Tigers registered a 43-30 advantage at intermission over the Comets.

Eldora South Hardin darted to a 61-47 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Comets tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 27-21 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Last season, Eldora South Hardin and Conrad BCLUW squared off with February 4, 2022 at Eldora South Hardin High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Colo-Nesco . Click here for a recap. Eldora South Hardin took on La Porte City Union on January 24 at La Porte City Union High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.