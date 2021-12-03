Eldora South Hardin escapes Waterloo Columbus 37-34

With little to no wiggle room, Eldora South Hardin nosed past Waterloo Columbus 37-34 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Eldora South Hardin's offense darted to a 25-18 lead over Waterloo Columbus at the half.
The Tigers' position showed as they carried a 33-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Sailors rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
