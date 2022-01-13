 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldora South Hardin cancels check from Conrad BCLUW 70-52

Eldora South Hardin trucked Conrad BCLUW on the road to a 70-52 victory at Conrad Bcluw High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 7 , Conrad BCLUW squared up on Grundy Center in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

