Eight Cedar Valley boys make IPSWA All-State team

The All-Cedar Valley boys basketball team will be released later this week. On Tuesday, however, we found out where the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) believed the Cedar Valley boys ranked with the rest of the state.

The IPSWA revealed their annual All-State team Tuesday morning and eight Cedar Valley boys earned a spot. Cedar Falls, Dunkerton and Aplington-Parkersburg each placed two boys on the list while Jesup and Denver each had one selection.

Leading off in 4A was first-team selection Trey Campbell of Cedar Falls. The senior is committed to play basketball for UNI this winter and one look at his stat line will tell you why. The standout averaged 24.4 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 54.3% from the field, 42.4% from deep and 84.8% from the line. He was the lone Cedar Valley selection to the 4A first team.

Campbell was joined on the All-State team by his teammate Dallas Bear. The junior made it as a third team selection after averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while leading the Tigers with 58 made threes. Bear also sunk 83.7% of his foul shots.

While the Cedar Valley didn't place anyone on the 3A team, they made up four spots on the 2A team.

AP's Jayden Mackie led the way as the only Cedar Valley boy chosen to the first team. The senior averaged 20.1 points while shooting 49.6% from the field this season. He'll continue his basketball career in the winter at Upper Iowa.

Jesup's Carson Lienau was the lone Cedar Valley player on the second team for 2A. The UNI track and field commit was perhaps the greatest factor Jesup's 16-game winning streak and the fourth state tournament appearance in school history. The senior averaged 20.8 points, 11.4 rebounds while shooting 67.6% from the field on the season.

Mackie's teammate Garrett Hempen joined him on the All-State list, albeit as a member of the third team. Hempen was outstanding this past season, averaging 15.6 points and 4.5 assists per game while shooting an astonishing 40.5% from beyond the arc with 45 made treys. The junior shot 47.4% overall and 85.2% from the line.

Rounding out the 2A team was Denver stud Caylor Hoffer. The senior played a huge role in the Cyclones' success this season when he averaged 22.3 points and 3.2 assists per game. Hoffers slash line was something to behold this season as he went 47-45-80 with 83 made threes on the year. Hoffers 83 treys were second most in the state regardless of classification.

Last, but certainly not least, there was the 1A team.

Both players on the 1A team hailed from Dunkerton led by Preston Gillespie on the first team. Gillespie, a junior, had one of the finest scoring seasons of anyone in the state. He finished fourth in Iowa regardless of classification in made field goals with 236 while averaging 23.6 points per game and shooting 61.3% from the field. Gillespie also made 40.5% of his attempts from beyond the arc and hauled in 7.8 rebounds while blocking one shot per game. Gillespie more than earned his selection.

Finally, there was Gillespie's teammate Casey Gardner. The point guard broke the Dunkerton career assist record late in the regular season. That's exceptional in its own right, but made even more impressive by the fact that Gardner is only a junior. He averaged 16.1 points, 8.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41% from three. He finished the year first in the state regardless of classification in assists with 232.

