Edgewood Ed-Co pours it on Central City 71-27

Edgewood Ed-Co offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Central City with an all-around effort during this 71-27 victory on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Central City took on Arlington Starmont on January 21 at Arlington Starmont High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
