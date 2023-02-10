Edgewood Ed-Co turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 71-58 win over Maynard West Central in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 10.

In recent action on February 3, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Wyoming Midland . For results, click here. Maynard West Central took on Guttenberg Clayton Ridge on February 3 at Maynard West Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

