Edgewood Ed-Co escapes close call with Alburnett 50-45

Edgewood Ed-Co upended Alburnett for a narrow 50-45 victory on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 27, Alburnett faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Winthrop East Buchanan on January 21 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.