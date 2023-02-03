Edgewood Ed-Co turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 63-47 win over Wyoming Midland in Iowa boys basketball action on February 3.

In recent action on January 24, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan . For more, click here. Wyoming Midland took on Stanwood North Cedar on January 27 at Wyoming Midland High School. For a full recap, click here.

