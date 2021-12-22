East boys are growing together

WATERLOO – Martez Wiggley termed it, 'a little bit of a connection.'

The Waterloo East boys' basketball forward was probably downplaying the bond he and the rest of the Trojans' junior class have forged through their long history together. Dating back to sixth grade, continuing through Amateur Athletic Union summer ball and now as leaders for the East varsity program, the 'connection' is clearly both deep and invulnerable.

"I think everybody just trusts each other right now," Wiggley said after Tuesday night's home loss to Dubuque Wahlert. "We have got to trust each other a little more on the defensive end, but on the offensive end, I think we trust each other. The message we are trying to give to everybody is just stay together and be positive on the court. I think if our energy is positive, then we will play a good game. Once we get our energies down and we have a bad mindset, I think the game gets away from us."

Of the 13 players on the Trojans' varsity roster, nine are juniors. Second-year East Coach Brent Carmichael typically pencils in an all-junior starting five comprised of Wiggley, forward/guard Jameel Montgomery, forwards Kewone Jones and Shakur Wright, plus guard Jamauryus Bradford-Gates.

"We are kind of tinkering with some different things offensively," Carmichael said. "Seeing where we can get our guys in best scoring positions and I think right now we are searching for that. Once we search and find where everyone is going to be at, because again, we have got a lot of guys that can put the ball in the basket at different times in different ways. That is the learning curve for us, just trying to figure each other out."

Each of the juniors have seen a significant rise in their scoring averages this season, none more than Wiggley. After averaging 6.6 points per game last season, Wiggley is using his added jump shot to pour in more than 14 points per contest this season.

"He is the Energizer Bunny," Carmichael said. "Anything that is around the basket, he is going to try and push the ball in the basket or he is going to try and go get it. We need that. Day in and day out. I think that is what is making him more effective. He is hungry. And him being hungry is something that we want all of our guys to get. When we all get that hunger inside of us, everybody is going to feed off of each other."

Jones (from 6.7 points per game last season to 12.4 this year), Bradford-Gates (4.5 to 9.2) and Montgomery (1.0 to 6.4) are also seeing marked improvement, while at the same time, adding elements to their respective games to fuel improvement.

"I have got to work on getting to the inside instead of staying on the outside shooting," Jones said. "I can play inside-out. It is just that I don't show the inside a lot."

While a first win of the season has proven elusive so far for East (0-5, 0-3 Mississippi Valley Conference) – with three of its losses by a combined nine points – the Trojans keep working and leaning on their unity with the confidence that dividends will soon be paid in the form of victories.

The first opportunity arrives Jan. 4 with a home game against crosstown rival Waterloo West.

"Stay focused," Jones said. "Don't lose our connection with each other. Trust each other more...It starts in practice. Work harder in practice. Focus up, listen to coach, do what he tells us to do and get it done."

