Eagle Grove passes stress test against Belmond-Klemme 51-33

Saddled up and ready to go, Eagle Grove spurred past Belmond-Klemme 51-33 in Iowa boys basketball on December 6.

Eagle Grove drew first blood by forging a 12-9 margin over Belmond-Klemme after the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 29-20 intermission margin at the Broncos' expense.

Eagle Grove pulled to a 40-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Broncos tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 13-11 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

