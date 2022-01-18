Eagle Grove overwhelms Belmond-Klemme 74-53

Eagle Grove rolled past Belmond-Klemme for a comfortable 74-53 victory at Eagle Grove High on January 18 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 11 , Belmond-Klemme squared up on Algona Bishop Garrigan in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
