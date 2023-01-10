 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eagle Grove escapes close call with Forest City 54-51

  • 0

Eagle Grove surfed the tension to ride to a 54-51 win over Forest City in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Forest City authored a promising start, taking a 17-4 advantage over Eagle Grove at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 24-22 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.

Eagle Grove darted to a 41-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Eagles would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Forest City and Eagle Grove squared off with November 30, 2021 at Forest City High School last season. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News