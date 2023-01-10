Eagle Grove escapes close call with Forest City 54-51

Eagle Grove surfed the tension to ride to a 54-51 win over Forest City in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Forest City authored a promising start, taking a 17-4 advantage over Eagle Grove at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles kept a 24-22 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.
Eagle Grove darted to a 41-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Eagles would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, Forest City and Eagle Grove squared off with November 30, 2021 at Forest City High School last season. For results, click here.
