Eagle Grove escapes close call with Forest City 54-51

Eagle Grove surfed the tension to ride to a 54-51 win over Forest City in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Forest City authored a promising start, taking a 17-4 advantage over Eagle Grove at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 24-22 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.

Eagle Grove darted to a 41-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Eagles would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

