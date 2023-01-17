Eagle Grove ekes out victory against Belmond-Klemme 56-52

The cardiac kids of Eagle Grove unleashed every advantage to outlast Belmond-Klemme 56-52 on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Eagle Grove and Belmond-Klemme faced off on January 18, 2022 at Eagle Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Eagle Grove faced off against Forest City and Belmond-Klemme took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 10 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.