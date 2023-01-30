Dyersville Beckman dismantles Wilton 78-52

Dyersville Beckman controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-52 win against Wilton on January 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 20, Wilton faced off against Tipton . For results, click here. Dyersville Beckman took on Monticello on January 24 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.

