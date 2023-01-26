Durant pushes over Lisbon 68-50

Durant trucked Lisbon on the road to a 68-50 victory at Lisbon High on January 26 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, Lisbon faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Durant took on Iowa City Regina on January 20 at Durant High School. For results, click here.
