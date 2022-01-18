Dunkerton's Casey Gardner, Oliver Fettkether make history

The Dunkerton Raiders defeated the Tripoli Panthers Tuesday night 83-29 to move to 13-2 overall and 7-0 in the Iowa Star-North conference. Preston Gillespie scored 28 points while Kaden Behrens added 20.

While that's all well and good, the fact of the matter is Tuesday night belonged to Casey Gardner and Oliver Fettkether.

Gardner broke the Dunkerton career assist record of 402 in the third quarter, receiving a standing ovation after the announcement was made on the PA system.

Even Gardner admitted, however, that Fettkether stole the show.

Fettkether, a junior, started the first two games of the season before being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He recently completed his first round of chemotherapy and Tuesday's game was a night to honor and raise donation money for him. Late in the fourth quarter, it was announced that the Dunkerton community had raised over $10,000 dollars on the night.

When asked whether the assist record or $10,000 raised was a bigger accomplishment, Gardner smiled wide before quickly answering.

"Definitely the $10,000 for Ollie," he said with a laugh.

He didn't get to say much more before Fettkether interjected.

"That's super awesome, but (Gardner's) just a junior," Fettkether said. " He's got a whole other year in front of him. He's going to be great"

It was a special night for both of the Raider juniors and they got to celebrate in front of a nearly packed house. Head coach Todd Kuntz credited the community for making the two kids' night even more memorable.

"This is just a statement about the entire community," he said. "People in Dunkerton love basketball and they love each other. This school is so special."

