Dunkerton earned its community's accolades after a 95-42 win over Riceville in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 13.

Last season, Dunkerton and Riceville faced off on February 14, 2022 at Riceville High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Dunkerton faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic . For more, click here. Riceville took on Tripoli on February 7 at Riceville High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.