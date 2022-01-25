Dunkerton takes a toll on Janesville 59-47

Dunkerton put together a victorious gameplan to stop Janesville 59-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Dunkerton faced off against Tripoli and Janesville took on Riceville on January 18 at Riceville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Dunkerton opened with a 13-7 advantage over Janesville through the first quarter.
The Raiders kept a 31-25 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Dunkerton's edge showed as it carried a 37-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.