Dunkerton takes a toll on Janesville 59-47

Dunkerton put together a victorious gameplan to stop Janesville 59-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Dunkerton opened with a 13-7 advantage over Janesville through the first quarter.

The Raiders kept a 31-25 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Dunkerton's edge showed as it carried a 37-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

