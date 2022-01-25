 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dunkerton takes a toll on Janesville 59-47

Dunkerton put together a victorious gameplan to stop Janesville 59-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 18, Dunkerton faced off against Tripoli and Janesville took on Riceville on January 18 at Riceville High School. For a full recap, click here.

Dunkerton opened with a 13-7 advantage over Janesville through the first quarter.

The Raiders kept a 31-25 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Dunkerton's edge showed as it carried a 37-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

