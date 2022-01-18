Dunkerton tackles Tripoli 83-29

Dunkerton's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 83-29 win over Tripoli in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Dunkerton made the first move by forging a 55-19 margin over Tripoli after the first quarter.

Dunkerton's command showed as it carried an 83-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.