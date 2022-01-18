 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dunkerton tackles Tripoli 83-29

Dunkerton's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 83-29 win over Tripoli in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 11, Dunkerton faced off against Clarksville and Tripoli took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on January 4 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School. For a full recap, click here.

Dunkerton made the first move by forging a 55-19 margin over Tripoli after the first quarter.

Dunkerton's command showed as it carried an 83-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

