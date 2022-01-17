Dunkerton tackles Central City 68-35

Dunkerton didn't tinker around with Central City. A 68-35 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Dunkerton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 68-35 lead over Central City.
In recent action on January 11, Central City faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Dunkerton took on Clarksville on January 11 at Dunkerton High School. For more, click here.
