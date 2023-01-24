Dunkerton slips past Janesville 51-48

Dunkerton didn't flinch, finally repelling Janesville 51-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Dunkerton and Janesville faced off on January 25, 2022 at Dunkerton High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Janesville faced off against Riceville and Dunkerton took on Tripoli on January 17 at Tripoli High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.