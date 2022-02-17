Dunkerton rains down on Sheffield West Fork 71-55

Dunkerton trucked Sheffield West Fork on the road to a 71-55 victory at Sheffield West Fork High on February 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 10, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Forest City and Dunkerton took on Mason City Newman Catholic on February 7 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
Dunkerton opened with a 70-54 advantage over Sheffield West Fork through the first quarter.
It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Dunkerton and Sheffield West Fork both had the scoreboard blinking in a 71-55 knot.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.