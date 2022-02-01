Dunkerton puts an offensive performance on Gilbertville Don Bosco 92-48

Dunkerton showered the scoreboard with points to drown Gilbertville Don Bosco 92-48 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Riceville and Dunkerton took on Sumner-Fred on January 27 at Dunkerton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Raiders opened with a 20-7 advantage over the Dons through the first quarter.
The Raiders' shooting jumped on top to a 44-22 lead over the Dons at halftime.
