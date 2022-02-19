 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP BASKETBALL | DUNKERTON

Dunkerton pulls ahead, prepares for Newman Catholic rematch

  • 0
BBBall Dunkerton vs. Janesville 2

Dunkerton junior Preston Gillespie celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul against Janesville earlier this season at Dunkerton.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

Dunkerton basketball added another star to it's reputation for quality in boys’ basketball following a commanding playoff win over West Fork.

On Thursday night, the Raiders met the Warhawks, overcoming two 6-foot-8 players to control the rebounding game, a factor that helped them maintain and expand dominance as the game progressed. Junior Preston Gillespie got 12 of these, adding to the 20 points he scored to earn his second double-double in a row.

“Our coach talks a lot about rebounding,” Gillespie said. “If you’re just going to stand, either get back or rebound.”

“I think our defense…certainly fueled a lot of our offense in the second and third quarter, but one thing we’ve really been working hard in practices on is our rebounding and finishing possessions,” said Dunkerton head coach Todd Kuntz. “And they have two 6-8 kids, so we knew that was going to be a unique challenge, but I thought we did a great job not giving them second chances.”

But the game was closer in the first half than the final 16-point difference might indicate. In fact, West Fork wrestled the lead away several times in the first quarter and were only behind by three points at the end of it. In the second quarter, Dunkerton expanded this lead to eight, but not before the Warhawks snuck up to tie the game twice.

People are also reading…

In the second half, however, the Raiders were quick to expand on their lead. Propelled by junior Casey Gardner and Gillespie, they managed to break the game open in the third quarter, giving themselves 18 points of breathing space at 55-37 before putting the game away 71-55.

“I was feeling it a little bit, took a shot or two that I normally wouldn’t, but they were falling, thankfully,” Gardner said. “I knew my teammates had my back, everybody’s getting in to the game. It felt good.”

Next up, the Raiders will face Newman Catholic, a match that Kuntz expects to be much harder for the Raiders to overcome. They know this firsthand, having just played, and lost to the Knights 86-62 less than two weeks ago. Junior Douglas Taylor will be just one of their tougher obstacles on the court as the All-Conference player scored 32 points on Dunkerton last time.

“For us to get to the state tournament, we’ve got to beat two top ten teams,” Kuntz said. “So we know it’s not going to be easy, but it shouldn’t be this time of year, and I think we’re up for the challenge.”

The Dunkerton vs. Newman Catholic rematch is set for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and will be held at West Fork High School.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union holds the line against Columbus comeback, 45-37

Union holds the line against Columbus comeback, 45-37

Union Community High School celebrated a win in their last home game of the season, but their early excitement gave way to shot nerves as the Columbus Catholic Sailors came within inches of taking away their victory near the last minute of the game.

Dunkerton bests West Fork 71-55

Dunkerton bests West Fork 71-55

The Dunkerton High Raiders will continue their playoff run after winning their 1A-2 quarterfinal game on Thursday, beating West Fork High Scho…

Union High withstands explosive Columbus comeback

Union High withstands explosive Columbus comeback

The crowd at Union Community High School in La Porte City had sat down for what they likely thought would be a surefire win against their rivals from Columbus Catholic. And in the first three quarters of play, it looked to be just that.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News