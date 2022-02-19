Dunkerton pulls ahead, prepares for Newman Catholic rematch

Dunkerton basketball added another star to it's reputation for quality in boys’ basketball following a commanding playoff win over West Fork.

On Thursday night, the Raiders met the Warhawks, overcoming two 6-foot-8 players to control the rebounding game, a factor that helped them maintain and expand dominance as the game progressed. Junior Preston Gillespie got 12 of these, adding to the 20 points he scored to earn his second double-double in a row.

“Our coach talks a lot about rebounding,” Gillespie said. “If you’re just going to stand, either get back or rebound.”

“I think our defense…certainly fueled a lot of our offense in the second and third quarter, but one thing we’ve really been working hard in practices on is our rebounding and finishing possessions,” said Dunkerton head coach Todd Kuntz. “And they have two 6-8 kids, so we knew that was going to be a unique challenge, but I thought we did a great job not giving them second chances.”

But the game was closer in the first half than the final 16-point difference might indicate. In fact, West Fork wrestled the lead away several times in the first quarter and were only behind by three points at the end of it. In the second quarter, Dunkerton expanded this lead to eight, but not before the Warhawks snuck up to tie the game twice.

In the second half, however, the Raiders were quick to expand on their lead. Propelled by junior Casey Gardner and Gillespie, they managed to break the game open in the third quarter, giving themselves 18 points of breathing space at 55-37 before putting the game away 71-55.

“I was feeling it a little bit, took a shot or two that I normally wouldn’t, but they were falling, thankfully,” Gardner said. “I knew my teammates had my back, everybody’s getting in to the game. It felt good.”

Next up, the Raiders will face Newman Catholic, a match that Kuntz expects to be much harder for the Raiders to overcome. They know this firsthand, having just played, and lost to the Knights 86-62 less than two weeks ago. Junior Douglas Taylor will be just one of their tougher obstacles on the court as the All-Conference player scored 32 points on Dunkerton last time.

“For us to get to the state tournament, we’ve got to beat two top ten teams,” Kuntz said. “So we know it’s not going to be easy, but it shouldn’t be this time of year, and I think we’re up for the challenge.”

The Dunkerton vs. Newman Catholic rematch is set for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and will be held at West Fork High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0