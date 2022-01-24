Dunkerton plants its flag on Riceville 83-46

Dunkerton raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 83-46 win over Riceville in Iowa boys basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 18, Riceville faced off against Janesville and Dunkerton took on Tripoli on January 18 at Dunkerton High School. For more, click here.
The Raiders opened with an 80-46 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.