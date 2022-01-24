Dunkerton plants its flag on Riceville 83-46

Dunkerton raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 83-46 win over Riceville in Iowa boys basketball on January 24.

The Raiders opened with an 80-46 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

