 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dunkerton paints near-perfect picture in win over Clarksville 89-32

  • 0

Clarksville had no answers as Dunkerton compiled an 89-32 victory at Clarksville High on December 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Dunkerton and Clarksville faced off on January 11, 2022 at Dunkerton High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News