Dunkerton paints near-perfect picture in win over Clarksville 89-32

Clarksville had no answers as Dunkerton compiled an 89-32 victory at Clarksville High on December 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Dunkerton and Clarksville faced off on January 11, 2022 at Dunkerton High School. Click here for a recap
