Dunkerton overcomes Riceville 82-70

Dunkerton trucked Riceville on the road to an 82-70 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Dunkerton and Riceville played in a 69-38 game on February 14, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Dunkerton faced off against Central City and Riceville took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on January 14 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. For results, click here.
