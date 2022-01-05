Dunkerton offense already in postseason form

New Orleans Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin once looked out to the crowd at a luncheon and told a story of his time with the Phoenix Suns.

Mike D’Antoni was the head coach in Phoenix at the time, manning the sidelines from 2003 until 2008. D’Antoni ran the run-and-gun offense, which featured fast paced scoring. The Suns were one of the most explosive and entertaining teams in the regular season during this time with a core of three All-Stars in Steve Nash, Amar’e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion.

Looking out at the luncheon crowd, Griffin explained what D’Antoni’s defensive strategy was during this time.

“If we beat a team 131-130 I’ll show you who played better defense.”

It led to a lot of success for the Suns in the regular season, but not so much in the playoffs as Phoenix never advanced past the Western Conference Finals.

Fast forward to 2021 and switch locations to Dunkerton, Iowa. You’ll find that the Dunkerton Raiders have their own version of Nash, Stoudemire and Marion. The Raiders’ offensive production has been reminiscent of the run-and-gun Suns. Unlike D’Antoni’s squad in Phoenix, however, they plan to take their defense up to the same level as their offensive production.

If they succeed, they may be able to hoist their first state championship since 2004.

The Raiders were 7-1 at press time, though they were scheduled to face off against Valley Lutheran Tuesday night. Their lone loss came by one point to Denver, the second ranked team in 2A. On the year, they’re averaging 80.3 points per contest with a high of 90 on Monday against GMG. They’ve only scored less than 74 points once in a 67-57 win over Janesville.

“We have a very high powered offense that just has so many different weapons,” said head coach Todd Kuntz. “The best part about our team is that we’re incredibly unselfish. Obviously Casey Gardner, our point guard, drives everything and creates for everybody, but we’ve got weapons and run the floor well. Most importantly, though, we are unselfish. The guys are all happy for anyone who gets thirty no matter who it is. Just to be able to have that type of mentality in today’s era is something that I really give the kids credit for.”

Gardner has certainly filled the Steve Nash role for the team. While the standout junior is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc and is averaging 16.1 points per game, it’s his passing that’s really set him apart from other guards in the Cedar Valley. The stud currently averages an impressive 10.4 assists per game.

So if Gardner is Nash, who fills the role of Stoudemire? A quick look at the stat sheet will tell you exactly who the offensive juggernaut is for the Raiders.

Preston Gillespie has been one of the top scorers in the entire state this season at 27.8 ppg. That he’s also hauling in eight boards per contest is extremely impressive. Whether he’s cutting down the line for a layup or shooting mid-range jumpers, there isn’t much opponents have been able to do to stop the superstar junior.

Even if there was, however, they still have to account for Gardner and the Raiders’ version of Marion in Caden Behrens.

Behrens has been an outstanding compliment most nights, but on nights like Monday he’s shown that he’s every bit the offensive threat that Gillespie is. The senior is averaging 15 ppg and equaled Gillespie on Monday as both scored 28 points a piece in the victory over GMG. Knowing that Gardner and Behrens have his back has helped alleviate much of the pressure on Gillespie.

“I feel like anyone can score on this team,” Gillespie said. “If I go 0-for-10, I know my other guys will go 5-for-5. There’s a lot of guys on our team that can score and when you know that you just get to play freely.”

The point production has been outstanding. Moreover, it’s been extremely fun to watch. Griffin’s words about D’Antoni’s defensive strategy come to mind, however.

“If we win 131-130, I’ll show you who played better defense.”

So far, defense hasn’t been much of an issue as the Raiders have only given up 49.3 points per game. In their loss to Denver, however, they allowed 75. With no disrespect intended towards the Raiders’ accomplishments this season or any of their opponents, Denver was by far the best team Dunkerton has played.

Unlike D’Antoni, however, Kuntz isn’t content with winning 131-130.

“Offensively I love where we’re at,” said Kuntz. “Our team has taken the style that the other coaches and myself want to play and basically mastered it. Where our growth has to be is on the defensive side of the ball. If we can continue to grow as a defensive team over the course of the next month then the sky’s the limit for this team. I think we’re knocking on the door of one of the absolute best teams in the state of Iowa for our class, but we still need growth defensively. If we make that progress, we’re going to be tough to beat.”

The Raiders have won two state championships in their history in boys basketball, but none since 2004. The Phoenix Suns never made the NBA Finals under D’Antoni and they’ve still yet to win since he left. Dunkerton knows where they’re successful right now and where they need to get better in order to be among the best in 1A.

As Kuntz said, if they can manage to grow the way they need defensively, perhaps Dunkerton could win the championship that the run-and-gun Suns never did.

