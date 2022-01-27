 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dunkerton makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Sumner-Fred 76-50

Dunkerton jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 76-50 win over Sumner-Fred during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Raiders opened with a 76-50 advantage over the Cougars through the first quarter.

In recent action on January 21, Dunkerton faced off against Riceville and Sumner-Fred took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on January 21 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For more, click here.

