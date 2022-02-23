Dunkerton downs Newman-Catholic 82-75 to advance to regional finals

Two weeks ago, the Dunkerton Raiders suffered their first 1A loss of the season to the Newman-Catholic 86-62. Raiders head coach Todd Kuntz said bluntly, "they ran us out of the gym."

Fast forward to Wednesday night, when the 1A semifinal matchup between the Raiders and the Knights. Pushed back a day and moved to Iowa Falls-Alden due to weather, the game determined who would advance to play in the Regional Final and punch their ticket to state.

In the end, the only ones running out of the gym were the Newman-Catholic Knights.

Preston Gillespie scored 36 points to help the Raiders build a 16-point halftime lead and hold off a Newman-Catholic comeback attempt.

It was a nice statement win for Dunkerton. After getting blown out the first time they played the Knights, who entered the evening with only one loss on the season, the Raiders showed that their run-and-gun style offense is for real against one of the top 1A teams in the state.

"We looked at that game we lost to them two weeks ago as a learning lesson," Kuntz said. "We soaked up every second of film over and over and just tried to learn every lesson that they taught us. They ran us out of the gym that night. We used it to teach the kids that if we use adversity right, we're going to be alright."

The Raiders were hot from the beginning as they jumped out to a 12-6 lead before Newman cut the deficit to 12-11. Dunkerton outpaced the Knights 10-5 the rest of the opening period to take a 22-15 lead after one.

After both teams traded baskets, the Raiders went on an 8-0 run to pull ahead 32-19. The rest of the second period, the Knights got no closer than 34-26 as Dunkerton continued to pour it on. The Raiders took a 47-31 lead into the locker room at the break.

Credit the Knights for never giving up. They outpaced the Raiders 20-14 in the third period and even got it back down to 10 by the end of the quarter on Noah Hamilton's layup. That bucket made it just 61-51 entering the final quarter of play.

In the fourth, Newman-Catholic continued to fight as they quickly cut their whole down to single digits. Doug Taylor (23 points), Tim Castle (18 points) and Max Burt (10 points) did everything they could to pull the Knights back. Heck, James Jennings' three-pointer with less than a minute left made it just 73-65. The Raiders were lights out from the free throw line down the stretch, however, going 7-for-8 in the final minute of play. Even two late treys couldn't erase the deficit as a buzzer-beating three was the only thing that kept the game from being a double digit victory for Dunkerton.

Now, the Raiders will travel to Clear Lake on Saturday to face Lake Mills. Should they win, the Raiders will be going to the state tournament in Des Moines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0