Dunkerton dispatches Denver 84-66

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Dunkerton prevailed over Denver 84-66 at Denver on December 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Denver and Dunkerton faced off on December 16, 2021 at Dunkerton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Denver faced off against Dike-New Hartford and Dunkerton took on Riceville on December 9 at Riceville High School. Click here for a recap
