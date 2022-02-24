Dunkerton continues to overcome obstacles

When the Dunkerton Raiders walked off the court at Iowa Falls-Alden Wednesday night, they did so as winners of an 82-75 contest against Newman-Catholic. On paper, a three-loss team beating a one-loss team in the regional semis doesn't seem like much of a surprise.

Considering the Raiders were defeated by more than 20 points by the Knights just two weeks ago, however, seeing them take victory may not have been what everyone was expecting.

What even fewer were expecting would be how commanding of a performance the Raiders put up in the first half. Dunkerton jumped out to a 12-6 lead to start and took a 16-point advantage into the locker room at halftime. While Newman-Catholic did outscore the Raiders in the second half, Dunkerton's offense, led by Preston Gillespie, continued to do what they needed to in order to get the win.

"We looked at that game we lost to them two weeks ago as a learning lesson," head coach Todd Kuntz said. "We soaked up every second of film over and over and just tried to learn every lesson that they taught us. They ran us out of the gym that night. We used it to teach the kids that if we use adversity right, we're going to be alright."

Learn they did, as they put forth yet another outstanding performance. It was also another record breaking night in a season full of them. Gillespie scored 36 points on the evening, tops for the game. More importantly, he passed Kory Kuenstlings single season record for points with 577. What makes the feat even more impressive is that Gillespie is only a junior.

"For him to just put the team on his back like that on tonight of all nights," Kuntz began before pausing to fight back tears. "It's just really special."

The journey forward for the Raiders isn't over. In order to get to the state tournament, they have to first get past Lake Mills this Saturday at Clear Lake High School. Point guard Casey Gardner, who broke the schools career assist record earlier this season, believes his team will be ready for the challenge.

"We feel great," he said. "(Newman-Catholic) is a heck of a team. Lake Mills is a heck of a team...We're confidence high and ready to go."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0