Dunkerton community raises $10,000 for Oliver Fettkether

The Dunkerton High School gym was packed to the rafters on Tuesday night as nearly everyone in attendance was decked out in blue. For a team that’s colors are red and white, that might seem unusual.

Well, Tuesday wasn’t a usual night.

It seemed as though every one of the 842 people who live in Dunkerton came out on Tuesday in support of one special young man: Oliver Fettkether. It was in his name and honor that the community came together to do something very special.

Fettkether, a junior, was two games into his first season as a starter for the Dunkerton Raiders this year when he began experiencing back pain. When he went to see a doctor, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The diagnosis meant he’d have to go through chemotherapy, a lengthy, painful and expensive process. It’s tough news for anyone to hear, let alone a high schooler.

Tuesday night, however, the Dunkerton community, 842 strong, showed him he was not in this alone.

The varsity game against Tripoli was over almost as soon as it began as the Raiders rolled to an 83-29 win. The night wasn’t about the game so much as it was about the goal of showing Fettkether support. The ocean of blue shirts was nice enough, but the community did one better in coming together to raise money for Fettkether and his family.

By the end of the night, the donations totaled more than $10,000. When that announcement came in over the PA, the entire gym responded with a standing ovation.

“This means the world,” said Fettkether. “I love everybody and everybody loves me. It’s just great. It’s a great environment.”

The night was also special for junior point guard Casey Gardner as he broke the Dunkerton record for career assists. When the night was over, however, his first thoughts went straight to Fettkether.

“This really means a lot to see everyone show out for the basketball team but more importantly for the Fettkether family and Ollie,” Gardner said. “(He’s a) great kid. Always doing stuff for the community to help out. It’s great to help him out.”

Fettkether recently completed his first month of chemotherapy. The doctors told him he’s been “handling it very well.

“The support has been unreal,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better place to live.”

Gardner, for one, wasn’t surprised to hear Fettkether has been handling the challenge well.

“Ever since we were little kids playing third grade he’s always been one of those guys who does everything the right way,” said Gardner. “He never cared about how many points he had, he was the guy doing the dirty work, boxing out and playing defense. Tonight we said we were going to play like Ollie, play hard, box out, (be) unselfish. He sets a great example for the team.”

While Fettkether’s resolve and resiliency are more than admirable, something else to be admired is the heart of the Dunkerton community. To gather together on a Tuesday and put together $10,000 for one of their own is something truly special. It’s something that brought a smile to head coach Todd Kuntz’s face after the game.

“(The $10,000) is a statement about the entire community,” he said. “People in Dunkerton love basketball and they love each other. This school is so special...For a town that doesn’t have a grocery store, a town that doesn’t have a restaurant we pack this place. People are passionate about basketball. It’s a special community. It was no surprise to see the crowd like this tonight.

“To hear that amount of money raised shows not only something about this community but also what the Fettkether family means to us. Oliver is the embodiment of everything we want our student-athletes to be...We talk to the kids all the time about how the true measure of an individual is how they handle themselves in their adversity when it comes their way...I’m so proud of Oliver, I’m proud of our team...It’s a gift to be able to coach these boys.”

There’s still a long way to go before Fettkether’s road to recovery is complete. He still has a lot more fighting left to do to beat his disease.

One thing that was clear on Tuesday night, however, is that he’s not fighting alone.

