Dunkerton boys win Iowa Star conference with 59-47 win over Janesville

The Dunkerton boys basketball team has cut down their net in celebration of winning the Iowa Star Conference thanks to a 59-47 win over Janesville on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t just happen overnight, it takes consistent work ethic and consistent success, and all the credit goes to our kids,” said Dunkerton head coach Todd Kuntz. “And they just bonded and did everything we wanted them to do. And it’s been a really fun season.”

On Tuesday night, the Raiders met the Janesville Wildcats in a game that was pushed ahead by 45 minutes due to the low temperatures. By the end of the first quarter it was obvious it would not be an easy game for the Raiders, however, with the Janesville boys’ team just six points behind at 13-7.

Halftime found the Wildcats nipping at Dunkerton's heels with the same point differential, 31-25. Dunkerton managed to stay on top thanks to five three-pointers as a team and efforts of 11 points by Casey Gardner and 10 from Kaden Behrens.

In the third quarter, Janesville continued to keep up the pressure with multiple three-pointers and they entered the fourth with just six points to go at 46-40.

But in the fourth quarter, Dunkerton started to pull away. The skilled shooting of Behrens, Preston Gillespie and Kyler Rich put the game away in the second half with a final score of 59-47.

Dunkerton is 10-0 in their conference and are 16-2 overall this year.

