Dunkerton boys run away with conference

The Dunkerton boys basketball team clinched the Iowa Star Conference in a close game against the Janesville Wildcats, but there’s still more work to be done for the Raiders.

On Tuesday night, Dunkerton took down Janesville 59-47. As long as the Raiders beat Don Bosco as expected, this will mark their second consecutive undefeated season against other teams in their conference. However, Tuesday was not an easy game with the Wildcats trailing the Raiders by just six points at the end of three quarters of play.

“Janesville put up a tremendous game and Janesville is well-coached and played hard tonight,” Dunkerton head coach Todd Kuntz said after the game. “They made us earn everything we have and total credit to them. It was not easy tonight.”

The game started 45 minutes early after the girls game was canceled due to weather. The first quarter ended in a 13-7 score. Janesville kept up the pressure as they trailed 31-25 at halftime, but strong shooting from Dunkerton kept them on top. This included five three-pointers from freshman Dylan Marquart in the first half.

“I came into the game knowing I had to shoot,” Marquart said. “So I just did that.”

Marquart was joined by Casey Gardner and Kaden Barnes, who were able to put in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

In the third quarter, Janesville continued to hold Dunkerton’s lead to just six points with a score of 46-40 entering the fourth. Throughout the game, Janesville’s Jared Hoodjer helped provide this pressure alongside teammates Keegan Eastman and Rogan Gergen. But in the fourth quarter, the Raiders pulled away with the lead, putting up 13 points to Janesville’s seven and keeping the lead out of the Wildcats’ reach by 12.

It was a great night for the Raiders, but according to Kuntz, it came from months of consistent hard work and, most important of all, team chemistry.

“We’ve got a great team, kids who love each other, kids who play for each other and we’re just connected and we stay together,” Kuntz said. “That’s the x-factor. There’s a lot of talented people on a lot of talented teams… but the credit goes to the kids. They supported each other and it’s fun to watch them stick together and play together.”

That included Marquart. While it’s his first year on the team, he’s played with many of the other Raiders for years. When he was younger, he was also Dunkteron’s water boy and loved watching the boys play. Now, not only is he on the team, he was the game's leading scorer on Tuesday.

“It feels amazing,” Marquart said. “I have all these teammates, they’re all great, they all can score, do whatever all the time.”

With the conference wrapped up, Dunkerton can now focus on the district round as they push forward with ambitions of going to state.

“This really culminates our regular season goals,” Kuntz said. “But our post-season goals are still ahead of us and we’ve got to keep getting better because there’s a lot of great teams out there.”

